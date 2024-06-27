U.S. service members from around the world descend on Arlington, Virginia for the 2024 Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium (JWLS) from June 26-28, 2024. JWLS provides an opportunity for service members to meet like-minded people, share practices on leadership, and find mentors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)
|06.28.2024
|06.28.2024 12:22
|Video Productions
|929209
|240628-M-BP922-1002
|DOD_110415565
|00:01:03
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|0
|0
This work, JWLS 2024, by Cpl Enos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
