    JWLS 2024

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S. service members from around the world descend on Arlington, Virginia for the 2024 Joint Women’s Leadership Symposium (JWLS) from June 26-28, 2024. JWLS provides an opportunity for service members to meet like-minded people, share practices on leadership, and find mentors. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    leadership
    women
    Marines
    JWLS

