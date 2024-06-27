Naval Air Technical Training Center Aircraft Firefighting School video feature

NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla -- Captain Ronnie Harper, Naval Air Technical Training Center commanding officer, and Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler Zachary Kirby, instructor, introduce the audience to NATTC's aircraft firefighting school's lab. (U.S. Navy video by Wade Buffington)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 12:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929201
|VIRIN:
|240628-N-YF503-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110415518
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
