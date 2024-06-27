Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Air Technical Training Center Aircraft Firefighting School video feature

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Video by Wade Buffington 

    Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, Fla -- Captain Ronnie Harper, Naval Air Technical Training Center commanding officer, and Chief Aviation Boatswain's Mate Aircraft Handler Zachary Kirby, instructor, introduce the audience to NATTC's aircraft firefighting school's lab. (U.S. Navy video by Wade Buffington)

    Date Taken: 04.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929201
    VIRIN: 240628-N-YF503-1002
    Filename: DOD_110415518
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Air Technical Training Center Aircraft Firefighting School video feature, by Wade Buffington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CNATT
    NATTC
    naval aviation training

