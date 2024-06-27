U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Owen Blaise, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 sends a July 4th greeting message to friends and family back home in Portland, Tenn. (U.S. Navy video by Builder 3rd Class Jacob McBride)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 11:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|929194
|VIRIN:
|240627-N-TU792-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110415419
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|CY
|Hometown:
|PORTLAND, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 4th Shout-out BU2 Owen Blaise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT