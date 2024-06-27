The monthly Department of the Army and General Officer Retirement Ceremony for June 2024, held at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929183
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-D0742-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110415242
|Length:
|01:10:50
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, DA/GO Retirement Ceremony, by Stephen Bates, Beau DeClue, SPC Semaj Johnson, SGT Zachary Myers and SGT Jessica Rutledge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT