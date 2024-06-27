Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DA/GO Retirement Ceremony

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2024

    Video by Stephen Bates, Beau DeClue, Spc. Semaj Johnson, Sgt. Zachary Myers and Sgt. Jessica Rutledge

    Joint Task Force - National Capital Region and the U.S. Army Military District of Washington

    The monthly Department of the Army and General Officer Retirement Ceremony for June 2024, held at Conmy Hall on Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929183
    VIRIN: 240627-A-D0742-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415242
    Length: 01:10:50
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DA/GO Retirement Ceremony, by Stephen Bates, Beau DeClue, SPC Semaj Johnson, SGT Zachary Myers and SGT Jessica Rutledge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Military Band
    U.S. Army
    The Old Guard
    Department of the Army
    DA/GO

