    July 4th Shout-out EO2 Cole Masarik

    CYPRUS

    06.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob McBride 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Equipment Operator 2nd Class Cole Masarik, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 sends a July 4th greeting message to friends and family back home in Pittsburgh. (U.S. Navy video by Builder 3rd Class Jacob McBride)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 09:29
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929160
    VIRIN: 240627-N-TU792-1001
    Filename: DOD_110415021
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: CY
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 4th Shout-out EO2 Cole Masarik, by PO3 Jacob McBride, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NMCB 11
    Independence Day

