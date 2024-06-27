Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMCN Vincent Pay - Angels - July 4th Shout-out

    GHANA

    06.26.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic Constructionman Vincent Pay, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 sends a July 4th greeting message to friends and family back home in Orangevale, Calif. (Courtesy Video)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 09:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929152
    VIRIN: 240626-N-PH765-1004
    Filename: DOD_110414928
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: GH
    Hometown: ORANGEVALE, CALIFORNIA, US

    TAGS

    nmcb 11
    Independence Day
    july 4th
    MLBAngels

