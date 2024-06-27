Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Air Base Wing Change of Command

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.28.2024

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord relinquishes command of the 39th Air Base Wing to Col. Brandon McBrayer at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2024. The 39th ABW projects global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 08:17
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR

    TAGS

    39 ABW
    change of command
    Incirlik AB
    Brandon McBrayer
    Kevin Lord

