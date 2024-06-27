U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord relinquishes command of the 39th Air Base Wing to Col. Brandon McBrayer at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2024. The 39th ABW projects global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 08:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|929143
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-TO545-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110414821
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 39th Air Base Wing Change of Command, by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
