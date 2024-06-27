39th Air Base Wing Change of Command

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Lord relinquishes command of the 39th Air Base Wing to Col. Brandon McBrayer at a change of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, June 28, 2024. The 39th ABW projects global power through strategic deterrence, agile combat support and enduring partnerships to defend U.S. interests and allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)