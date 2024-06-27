Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BUCN Alexander Wesserling - Detroit Tigers - July 4th Shout-out

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    06.27.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Builder 3rd Class Alexander Wesserling, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 sends a July 4th greeting message to friends and family back home in Detroit. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 08:09
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929141
    VIRIN: 240627-N-VF045-1004
    Filename: DOD_110414777
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Hometown: DETROIT, MICHIGAN, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUCN Alexander Wesserling - Detroit Tigers - July 4th Shout-out, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    nmcb 11
    Independence Day
    july 4th
    MLBTigers

