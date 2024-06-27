U.S. Navy Builder Equipment Operator Constructionman Ryan Lavender, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 sends a July 4th greeting message to friends and family back home in Enola, Pa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 08:09
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|929140
|VIRIN:
|240627-N-VF045-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_110414776
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
|Hometown:
|ENOLA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 4th Shout-out EOCN Ryan Lavender, by PO1 James Hong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
