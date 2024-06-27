Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4th Shout-out EOCN Ryan Lavender

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    06.28.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Hong 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Builder Equipment Operator Constructionman Ryan Lavender, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 sends a July 4th greeting message to friends and family back home in Enola, Pa. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James S. Hong)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 08:09
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929140
    VIRIN: 240627-N-VF045-1006
    Filename: DOD_110414776
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Hometown: ENOLA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    TAGS

    seabee
    nmcb 11
    Independence Day

