AFN Souda Bay News In Focus Pride Month

The NSA Souda Bay Multicultural Committee celebrates pride month, June 27, 2024. Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Morelli, assigned to NSA Souda Bay, speaks about the event and its impotence.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 06:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929131
|VIRIN:
|240627-N-OV586-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110414710
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
