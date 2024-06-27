Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Souda Bay News In Focus Pride Month

    GREECE

    06.27.2024

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Nicolas Quezada 

    AFN Souda Bay

    The NSA Souda Bay Multicultural Committee celebrates pride month, June 27, 2024. Master-at-Arms 1st Class Michael Morelli, assigned to NSA Souda Bay, speaks about the event and its impotence.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 06:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: GR

    This work, AFN Souda Bay News In Focus Pride Month, by SA Nicolas Quezada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN, AFN SOUDA BAY

