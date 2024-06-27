Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Christopher Sanders Atlanta Braves July 4th Shout-out

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.28.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Christopher Sanders, 10th AAMDC Operations Assistant NCO, gives a shout-out to the Atlanta Braves June 28 while stationed at Sembach, Germany. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 07:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 929127
    VIRIN: 240628-A-JK865-1021
    Filename: DOD_110414623
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Christopher Sanders Atlanta Braves July 4th Shout-out, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24
    MLBBraves

