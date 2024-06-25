Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pahlawan Warrior | SPC WILSON 25U

    BRUNEI

    06.27.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Robert Wilson, a Signal Operations Support Specialist assigned to the 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, shares his experiences during the Pahlawan Warrior exercise.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 22:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929094
    VIRIN: 240627-A-PF227-1106
    Filename: DOD_110414158
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: BN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pahlawan Warrior | SPC WILSON 25U, by SGT Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    readiness
    25ID
    Pahlawan Warrior
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    pahlawan warrior 2024

