    Contracted Vessle on Tinian

    TINIAN, MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    06.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    Video of the Seacore Lee, an offshore support vessel, loaded with U.S. Army equipment, during Valiant Shield 24 at Tinian Harbor, Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, June 19, 2024. Soldiers assigned to the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and the 371st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 304th Sustainment Brigade, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), loaded the contracted vessel with equipment used for fuel operations with the U.S. Air Force at Tinian National Airport during Valiant Shield. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 23:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929093
    VIRIN: 240627-A-PR546-8382
    Filename: DOD_110414139
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: TINIAN, FM

    This work, Contracted Vessle on Tinian, by SSG Tristan Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vessel
    loading
    contracted

