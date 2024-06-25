Contracted Vessle on Tinian

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/929093" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Video of the Seacore Lee, an offshore support vessel, loaded with U.S. Army equipment, during Valiant Shield 24 at Tinian Harbor, Tinian, Northern Mariana Islands, June 19, 2024. Soldiers assigned to the 524th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and the 371st Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 304th Sustainment Brigade, 311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), loaded the contracted vessel with equipment used for fuel operations with the U.S. Air Force at Tinian National Airport during Valiant Shield. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and its commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)