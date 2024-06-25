Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Newcomers: Typhoon Preparation

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.27.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandro Flores, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management, discusses the importance of typhoon preparedness at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2024. From assembling emergency supply kits to knowing evacuation procedures, early readiness can significantly mitigate risks and ensure safety during severe weather. Practical strategies tailored for Yokota newcomers, to navigate and thrive in the face of severe weather challenges at Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)

    This work, Yokota Newcomers: Typhoon Preparation, by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

