U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alejandro Flores, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management, discusses the importance of typhoon preparedness at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 27, 2024. From assembling emergency supply kits to knowing evacuation procedures, early readiness can significantly mitigate risks and ensure safety during severe weather. Practical strategies tailored for Yokota newcomers, to navigate and thrive in the face of severe weather challenges at Yokota Air Base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cayla Hunt)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 00:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|929084
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-BT644-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110413952
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Newcomers: Typhoon Preparation, by A1C Cayla Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pacific Air Forces
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT