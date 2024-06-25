Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The backbone of airlift: 62d MXS keeps the C-17 Globemaster III soaring

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Wilgeroth, a 62d Maintenance Squadron repair and reclamation craftsman, describes his experience in the maintenance career field at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, June 24, 2024. Wilgeroth explained the importance of their daily tasks keeping the aircraft maintained and ready to execute today’s global airlift mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 18:53
    Length: 00:01:36
    This work, The backbone of airlift: 62d MXS keeps the C-17 Globemaster III soaring, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    maintenance
    62d Airlift Wing
    Team McChord
    62d MXS
    C-17 Globemaster III

