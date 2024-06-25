Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIMSC Detachment 2 Mission Video

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 2 provides daily installation and mission support services to Pacific Air Forces Command and is critical to Air and Space Force success in the Pacific, enabling the lethality, readiness, and care for Airmen, guardians, and their families.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 16:26
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 929045
    VIRIN: 240624-F-F3406-1002
    Filename: DOD_110413414
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Detachment 2
    AFIMSC
    AFIMSCDETS

