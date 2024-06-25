Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 2 provides daily installation and mission support services to Pacific Air Forces Command and is critical to Air and Space Force success in the Pacific, enabling the lethality, readiness, and care for Airmen, guardians, and their families.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 16:26
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|929045
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-F3406-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110413414
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFIMSC Detachment 2 Mission Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT