    Mastering Refills on Patient Portal

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    Learn how to activate prescription refills using the MHS Genesis Patient Portal.
    What You’ll Learn:
    - How to navigate the portal like a pro
    - The crucial “RX Refill” tab and what it offers
    - Managing multiple patients’ medications seamlessly
    - Insider tips on prescription expiration dates
    - A step-by-step guide to refilling your meds
    Whether you’re a seasoned user or a newbie, this video will empower you to take charge of your health with just a few clicks.

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 15:35
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 929042
    VIRIN: 240624-O-JU906-7310
    Filename: DOD_110413300
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: KANSAS, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Pharmacy

    Prescriptions
    MHS GENESIS
    Refills
    Patient Portal
    MHS GENESIS Patient Portal

