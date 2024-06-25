Central California Army recruiting battalion Recruiter Spotlight - Sgt. Mexia

Sgt. Joseph Mexia, primary Military Occupational Specialty 92F, Petroleum Supply Specialist and current Department of the Army Selected Recruiter assigned to the San Luis Obispo, CA Army Recruiting Station talks abut how he recruits in his home state.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 15:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|929041
|VIRIN:
|240627-A-jI701-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_110413278
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT