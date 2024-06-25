Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Central California Army recruiting battalion Recruiter Spotlight - Sgt. Mexia

    SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Kevin Bell 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion Central California

    Sgt. Joseph Mexia, primary Military Occupational Specialty 92F, Petroleum Supply Specialist and current Department of the Army Selected Recruiter assigned to the San Luis Obispo, CA Army Recruiting Station talks abut how he recruits in his home state.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 15:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 929041
    VIRIN: 240627-A-jI701-1010
    Filename: DOD_110413278
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, US

    USAREC
    Be All You Can Be
    U.S. Army Recruiting
    CenCal Battalion
    Central California Army Recruiting Battalion
    CenCal Recruiter Spotlight

