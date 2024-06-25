Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ultimate Caduceus 2024

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anita Chebahtah, Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Chen, Jacob Maturen, Petty Officer 3rd Class Allison Paris and Tech. Sgt. Oz Suguitan

    U.S. Transportation Command

    U.S. Airmen transport a simulated patients from a Boeing 767 modified passenger jet for patient movement and transport procedures to the En Route Patient Staging System during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 20, 2024. Ultimate Caduceus is an annual patient movement training event designed to test the capabilities of and provide field training to aeromedical evacuation and critical care air transport teams, medical staging systems, and interagency partners involved in the reception and onward movement functions for global patient movement.

