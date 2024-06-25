video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen transport a simulated patients from a Boeing 767 modified passenger jet for patient movement and transport procedures to the En Route Patient Staging System during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 20, 2024. Ultimate Caduceus is an annual patient movement training event designed to test the capabilities of and provide field training to aeromedical evacuation and critical care air transport teams, medical staging systems, and interagency partners involved in the reception and onward movement functions for global patient movement.