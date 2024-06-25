Know The Warrior - Brant Irleland

Team SOCOM Army Sgt. 1st Class Brant Ireland shares his journey as he competes in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 12:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928977
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-LO506-8140
|Filename:
|DOD_110412723
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
