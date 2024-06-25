Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.27.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Stephani Barge 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week's look around the Air Force, Junior ROTC members take to the skies with the flight academy
    program, Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve, testifies on Capitol Hill about the 2025
    budget, and the Air Force aligns medical services with readiness priorities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 11:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928967
    VIRIN: 240627-F-UO935-2928
    Filename: DOD_110412421
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Air Force: Flight Academy, Reserve Chief Testifies, Medically Ready Forces, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

