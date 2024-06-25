In this week's look around the Air Force, Junior ROTC members take to the skies with the flight academy
program, Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve, testifies on Capitol Hill about the 2025
budget, and the Air Force aligns medical services with readiness priorities.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2024 11:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928967
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-UO935-2928
|Filename:
|DOD_110412421
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Around the Air Force: Flight Academy, Reserve Chief Testifies, Medically Ready Forces, by SSgt Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
