Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Freestate ChalleNGe Academy Class 62 Graduation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAVRE DE GRACE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Freestate ChalleNGe Academy cadets graduate from the 22-week residential program at Havre de Grace High School in Havre de Grace, Maryland, on June 22, 2024. While in the residential phase of the program, cadets learn self-discipline, leadership, and responsibility. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 11:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928965
    VIRIN: 240622-Z-OV020-1001
    Filename: DOD_110412369
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HAVRE DE GRACE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Freestate ChalleNGe Academy Class 62 Graduation, by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military school

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT