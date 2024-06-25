video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AvengerCon VIII: Steganography: Nothing To See Here!

Presented by Robert Apodaca



Synopsis:



Modern encryption is amazing, and it is incredibly useful to send data without anyone knowing what the data is. But what if you need to send data without anyone knowing something was even sent? Then, one might turn to steganography, the art of hiding data in plain sight.



Boiler:



AvengerCon VIII is complete! We had over five hundred attendees, including hundreds remotely, as well as more than thirty presentations, and half a dozen villages.



Thank you everyone who attended, to our dedicated volunteers, and to our friends at the Georgia Cyber Center, CyberFIC, ArCTIC, and ACI! Without all of you this event wouldn't have been what it is, and we're looking forward to seeing you next time!



AvengerCon is a free security event organized by volunteers from the U.S. Army’s 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Department of Defense community. The event is open to all DoD service members and employees, and related partners supporting cyberspace missions. AvengerCon features presentations, hacker villages, training workshops, and much more.



The views expressed are those of the presenter, and do not reflect the official position of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Department of the Army, or Department of Defense.



https://www.army.mil/article/274161/avengercon_viii_army_cybers_homegrown_hacker_con_returns