    Nondestructive Inspection feature

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    04.23.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin 

    52nd Fighter Wing

    This video highlights the 52nd Maintenance Squadron nondestructive inspection shop at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. NDI is in charge of identifying possible defects in equipment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sydney Franklin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 03:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928927
    VIRIN: 240626-F-BK945-1002
    Filename: DOD_110411756
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

