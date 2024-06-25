Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HMCS Vancouver FFH 331 B Roll

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    The Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH 331) arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, for Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, Jun. 25. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 1st Class R. Ezekiel Duran)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 22:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928912
    VIRIN: 240626-N-DH161-1484
    Filename: DOD_110411524
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, HMCS Vancouver FFH 331 B Roll, by PO2 Ezekiel Duran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    partners
    RIMPAC 2024

