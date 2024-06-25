HMCS Max Bernays, ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-Sin, CNS Condell, and HMCS Vancouver Arrives at Pearl Harbor for RIMPAC 2024

The Royal Canadian Navy Harry DeWolf-class offshore patrol vessel HMCS Max Bernays (AOPV-432), Republic of Korea Navy Yi Sun-sin-class destroyer ROKS Chungmugong Yi Sun-sin (DDH-975), Chilean Navy Condell-class frigate CNS Almirante Condell (PFG-06), and Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH-331) arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024, Jun. 26. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Bayley Foster)
|06.26.2024
|06.26.2024 21:43
|B-Roll
|928909
|260624-N-US256-1002
|DOD_110411324
|00:00:53
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|5
|5
