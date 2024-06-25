Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCED-P 24.1 Spearheaded the Completion of 'Sledge' Runway to Support the Historic Accomplishment (REEL)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PELELIU, PALAU

    06.22.2024

    Video by Cpl. BrandonBrandon Marrero 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    Marine Corps Engineer Detachment Palau 24.1 Marines and Sailors from 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group successfully recertified the Peleliu airstrip on June 22, 2024. A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with 1st Marine Air Wing landed on the newly designated airstrip on the island of Peleliu, Republic of Palau. This marked a significant return to the historic World War II site. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 20:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928907
    VIRIN: 240622-M-WH863-1001
    Filename: DOD_110411308
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: PELELIU, PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCED-P 24.1 Spearheaded the Completion of 'Sledge' Runway to Support the Historic Accomplishment (REEL), by Cpl BrandonBrandon Marrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MLG
    I MEF
    Marine Corps
    MCED-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT