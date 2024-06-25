MCED-P 24.1 Spearheaded the Completion of 'Sledge' Runway to Support the Historic Accomplishment (REEL)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Marine Corps Engineer Detachment Palau 24.1 Marines and Sailors from 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group successfully recertified the Peleliu airstrip on June 22, 2024. A U.S. Marine Corps KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft with 1st Marine Air Wing landed on the newly designated airstrip on the island of Peleliu, Republic of Palau. This marked a significant return to the historic World War II site. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)