U.S. Army Maj. Jeremy Ditlevson participates in the precision air event during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 24, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Wesley Akers)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 18:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928895
|VIRIN:
|240624-A-DJ475-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110410962
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 DOD Warrior Game - U.S. Army Maj. Jeremy Ditlevson, by SPC Wesley Akers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT