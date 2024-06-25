Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPMRC-X | Spc. Gabriella Perez, Blackhawk Repairer Interview

    PHILIPPINES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brenden Delgado 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Spc. Gabriella Perez, a Blackhawk Repairer assigned to the 25th Combat Avaition Brigade, shares her experiences as a crew chief during the JPMC-X exercise. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.

