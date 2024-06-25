JPMRC-X | Spc. Gabriella Perez, Blackhawk Repairer Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Spc. Gabriella Perez, a Blackhawk Repairer assigned to the 25th Combat Avaition Brigade, shares her experiences as a crew chief during the JPMC-X exercise. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.