U.S. Army Spc. Gabriella Perez, a Blackhawk Repairer assigned to the 25th Combat Avaition Brigade, shares her experiences as a crew chief during the JPMC-X exercise. This iteration of JPMRC-X marks the first deployment to the Philippines, which will enable and assist the Philippine Army and the Armed Forces of the Philippines in building combat training center locations within the Philippines.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 19:56
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|928886
|VIRIN:
|240626-A-NF551-7734
|Filename:
|DOD_110410780
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, JPMRC-X | Spc. Gabriella Perez, Blackhawk Repairer Interview, by SSG Brenden Delgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
