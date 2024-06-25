Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WANTED| Junior Park Rangers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALVA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Brigida Sanchez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District’s South Florida Operations Office launches the Okeechobee Waterway Junior Ranger program at the W.P. Franklin South Visitor Center.

    The program is geared toward children between the ages of five and 12 and provides children the opportunity to learn about USACE, water and bicycle safety, the natural environment and many other interesting and exciting topics.

    In order to earn the title of an Okeechobee Waterway Junior Ranger, each child must complete seven or more activities within the junior ranger packet and demonstrate how to properly put on and wear a life jacket. Once completed, the child will read the Junior Ranger Oath and will be issued a certificate and their Okeechobee Waterway Junior Ranger Badge.

    If you have, or know of, a child that would be interested in becoming an Okeechobee Waterway Junior Ranger, please stop by the W.P. Franklin South Visitor Center to speak with a Ranger or USACE volunteer for more information and to pick up a packet. (U.S. Army Video by Brigida Sanchez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 14:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928873
    VIRIN: 240530-A-AZ289-1001
    Filename: DOD_110410405
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: ALVA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WANTED| Junior Park Rangers, by Brigida Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    children
    STEM
    environment
    Park Rangers
    lake okeechobee
    Junior Park Ranger

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT