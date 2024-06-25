Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Feeling Low? Military Health is Here for You

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Being in the military can be a stressful job. Confidential mental health resources are available to you through your TRICARE benefit. If you or someone you know might be in crisis, call 988 or visit health.mil/suicideprevention for help.

