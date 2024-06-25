Units from the 7th Infantry Division and I Corps undergo the Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, June 18, 2024. R2E allows units to receive immediate property accountability relief for excess equipment, enabling them to focus on new equipment fielding without the burden of obsolete material. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928869
|VIRIN:
|240618-A-TD292-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110410174
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|JBLM, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (B-Roll), by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT