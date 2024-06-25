Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (B-Roll)

    JBLM, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    7th Infantry Division

    Units from the 7th Infantry Division and I Corps undergo the Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, June 18, 2024. R2E allows units to receive immediate property accountability relief for excess equipment, enabling them to focus on new equipment fielding without the burden of obsolete material. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928869
    VIRIN: 240618-A-TD292-2001
    Filename: DOD_110410174
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: JBLM, WASHINGTON, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (B-Roll), by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBLM
    I Corps
    7th Infantry Division
    R2E

