I Corps units conduct the Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord (B-Roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928869" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Units from the 7th Infantry Division and I Corps undergo the Army’s Rapid Removal of Excess Equipment (R2E) program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, June 18, 2024. R2E allows units to receive immediate property accountability relief for excess equipment, enabling them to focus on new equipment fielding without the burden of obsolete material. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh, 7th Infantry Division)