Army Chaplain, Maj. Bill Fry, talks about the first prayer breakfast held at Walter Reed since the COVID 19 pandemic, and its importance in a medical enviroment, Jun. 26, 2024. (DOD video by Ricardo J. Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 13:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|928868
|VIRIN:
|240626-D-EC642-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110410117
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
Downloads: 0
|0
High-Res. Downloads: 0
|0
This work, Walter Reed Holds First Prayer Breakfast in Four Years, by Ricardo Reyes-Guevara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
