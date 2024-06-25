Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forward focused: 319th SOS pilot competes for Air Force soccer team

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Video by Airman Joey Weis-Petticord 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Dewing, a 319th Special Operations Squadron pilot, discusses balancing his career as a U-28A Draco pilot and his role competing for the Air Force men’s soccer team at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 29, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Joey Weis-Petticord)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928854
    VIRIN: 240626-F-GC801-1001
    Filename: DOD_110409718
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FLORIDA, US

    Soccer
    Hurlburt Field
    1 SOW
    U-28

