U.S. Air Force Capt. Austin Dewing, a 319th Special Operations Squadron pilot, discusses balancing his career as a U-28A Draco pilot and his role competing for the Air Force men’s soccer team at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 29, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Joey Weis-Petticord)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 13:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928854
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-GC801-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110409718
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Forward focused: 319th SOS pilot competes for Air Force soccer team, by Amn Joey Weis-Petticord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
