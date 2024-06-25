During her visit to the new DTRA-West administration building, DTRA's Director Rebecca Hersman, met students attending the agency’s Joint Science and Technology Institute, a two-week in-resident science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activity for teachers and students. Activity participants worked in groups and alongside DTRA DoD Scientists and local academicians on the latest age-appropriate STEM projects. Director Herman emphasized how important it is that we approach STEM education as a collective and provide the next generation with the proper tools to be successful in future endeavors.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 11:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928852
|VIRIN:
|240621-D-BA011-4149
|Filename:
|DOD_110409676
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DTRA Director Engages with Students at JSTI, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Community Outreach
People
LEAVE A COMMENT