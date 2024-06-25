Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DTRA Director Engages with Students at JSTI

    NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    During her visit to the new DTRA-West administration building, DTRA's Director Rebecca Hersman, met students attending the agency’s Joint Science and Technology Institute, a two-week in-resident science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activity for teachers and students. Activity participants worked in groups and alongside DTRA DoD Scientists and local academicians on the latest age-appropriate STEM projects. Director Herman emphasized how important it is that we approach STEM education as a collective and provide the next generation with the proper tools to be successful in future endeavors.

    Location: NEW MEXICO, US

