DTRA Director Engages with Students at JSTI

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928852" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

During her visit to the new DTRA-West administration building, DTRA's Director Rebecca Hersman, met students attending the agency’s Joint Science and Technology Institute, a two-week in-resident science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) activity for teachers and students. Activity participants worked in groups and alongside DTRA DoD Scientists and local academicians on the latest age-appropriate STEM projects. Director Herman emphasized how important it is that we approach STEM education as a collective and provide the next generation with the proper tools to be successful in future endeavors.