July 4th Shout-out Spc. Leina'ala Taylor

U.S. Army Spc. Leina'ala Taylor, a paralegal specialist from Hawaii assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, wishes everyone a happy Independence Day at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, June 25, 2024. The Army commemorates the founding of our nation and pays tribute to the founders for their accomplishments and sacrifices amidst significant challenges. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alexcia Rupert)