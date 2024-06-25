U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belío, wishes her family from El Paso, Texas a happy 4th of July on June 24, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley L. Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 08:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|928828
|VIRIN:
|240624-F-VU971-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_110409100
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Incirlik Air Base - Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belío, 4th of July Shoutout 2024, by SSgt Ashley Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
