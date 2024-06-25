Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik Air Base - Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belío, 4th of July Shoutout 2024

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    06.24.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Gardner 

    AFN Incirlik

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belío, wishes her family from El Paso, Texas a happy 4th of July on June 24, 2024, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ashley L. Gardner)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 08:21
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 928828
    VIRIN: 240624-F-VU971-1000
    Filename: DOD_110409100
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Hometown: EL PASO, TEXAS, US

    This work, Incirlik Air Base - Staff Sgt. Cynthia Belío, 4th of July Shoutout 2024, by SSgt Ashley Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    El Paso
    Incirlik Air Base
    Independence Day
    4th Of July
    VU971
    AFN Incirlik

