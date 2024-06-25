video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center conducts Navy Submarine Scuba Diver training. During week three, known as “pool week,” students perform weighted in-water proficiency checks, where they inspect each other for leaks and tread water for one minute. Instructors also evaluate students on their ability to remain calm and respond to underwater scenarios they could possibly encounter.