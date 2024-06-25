Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Submarine Scuba Diver Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by James Stockman 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center conducts Navy Submarine Scuba Diver training. During week three, known as “pool week,” students perform weighted in-water proficiency checks, where they inspect each other for leaks and tread water for one minute. Instructors also evaluate students on their ability to remain calm and respond to underwater scenarios they could possibly encounter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 07:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 928825
    VIRIN: 240624-N-LY580-1003
    PIN: 910825
    Filename: DOD_110409091
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Submarine Scuba Diver Training, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Scuba
    NETC
    NDSTC
    CEODD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT