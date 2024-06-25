Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center conducts Navy Submarine Scuba Diver training. During week three, known as “pool week,” students perform weighted in-water proficiency checks, where they inspect each other for leaks and tread water for one minute. Instructors also evaluate students on their ability to remain calm and respond to underwater scenarios they could possibly encounter.
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 07:54
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|928825
|VIRIN:
|240624-N-LY580-1003
|PIN:
|910825
|Filename:
|DOD_110409091
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|PANAMA CITY, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Submarine Scuba Diver Training, by James Stockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT