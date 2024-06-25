Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota ESports, Air Force Gaming host Summer Bash

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota ESports partnered with Air Force Gaming to host a Summer Bash event. Staff Sgt. Jay Mason shares thoughts about future events.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 01:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928784
    VIRIN: 240615-F-XK019-1001
    Filename: DOD_110408617
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota ESports, Air Force Gaming host Summer Bash, by SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Yokota Air Base
    Air Force Gaming
    Yokota ESports

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT