U.S. Army Maj. General Stephanie A. Purgerson, Deputy Commanding General, Army National Guard, Training and Doctrine Command, gives a shout-out to Team Army at the indoor rowing event during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 25, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. James Dickson)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 21:41
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|928752
|VIRIN:
|240625-A-XF357-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110407755
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2024 DOD Warrior Games - Maj. Gen. Stephanie Purgerson Shout-out, by SPC James Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
