USS Princeton (CG 59), KRI Martadinata (331) and KDB Darulaman (08) Arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor for RIMPAC 2024

PEARL HARBOR (Jun. 25, 2024) Ticonderoga-class guided missel cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Indonesian Navy Martadinata-class guided missel frigate KRI Martadinata (331) and Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class off-shore patrol vessel KDB Darulaman (08) arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Mohr)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 18:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928746
|VIRIN:
|240625-N-OG067-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110407684
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
