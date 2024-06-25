Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Princeton (CG 59), KRI Martadinata (331) and KDB Darulaman (08) Arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam for RIMPAC 2024

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Hannah Mohr 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Indonesian Navy Martadinata-class guided-missile frigate KRI Martadinata (331) and Royal Brunei Navy Darussalam-class off-shore patrol vessel KDB Darulaman (08) arrive at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to participate in Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2024. Twenty-nine nations, 40 surface ships, three submarines, 14 national land forces, more than 150 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC in and around the Hawaiian Islands, June 27 to Aug. 1. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2024 is the 29th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Hannah Mohr)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
