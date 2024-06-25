Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Video by Crystal Han 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Laura Costello, the assistant executive officer and training officer aboard USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756), gives insight into being both an Asian American and a Coast Guardsman. Chan was featured as part of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage (AANHPI) Month, held in the month of May, to celebrate the diverse cultures, histories, and contributions of these communities.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 17:43
    Location: US

