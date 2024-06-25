Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/928742" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Laura Costello, the assistant executive officer and training officer aboard USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756), gives insight into being both an Asian American and a Coast Guardsman. Chan was featured as part of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage (AANHPI) Month, held in the month of May, to celebrate the diverse cultures, histories, and contributions of these communities.