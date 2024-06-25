Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month Feature

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Laura Costello, the assistant executive officer and training officer aboard USCGC Kimball (WMSL 756), gives insight into being both an Asian American and a Coast Guardsman. Chan was featured as part of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage (AANHPI) Month, held in the month of May, to celebrate the diverse cultures, histories, and contributions of these communities.
