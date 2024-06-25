DHS B-Roll of disaster footage:
00:00 Arkansas Tornadoes
01:51 Hurricane Ian
03:44 Winthrop, WA Fire
04:35 FEMA USAR TaskForce 1
04:53 FEMA NRCC Hurricane Fiona
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 15:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928734
|VIRIN:
|240624-D-IJ945-8863
|Filename:
|DOD_110407304
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Disaster B-Roll, by LAMEEN WITTER, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT