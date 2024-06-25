Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know Your: Capt. Richard Zeber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    05.31.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    Capt. Richard Zeber, former commanding officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay speaks about the legacy he hopes to leave as he gets ready to transfer command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928726
    VIRIN: 240531-N-JO823-1637
    Filename: DOD_110407139
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know Your: Capt. Richard Zeber, by PO3 Natasha ChevalierLosada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFNE
    AFN Europe
    know your
    Knowyourmil
    Zeber
    KnowYour

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT