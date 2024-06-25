Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay Filipino Independence Day 2024

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    06.08.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Newsome 

    AFN Guantanamo Bay

    The Filipino-American Association on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay celebrated the 126th independence day with the community by sharing their culture through food and performances.

    Date Taken: 06.08.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 15:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 928722
    VIRIN: 240608-N-SK336-2460
    Filename: DOD_110407069
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU

    This work, NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay Filipino Independence Day 2024, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heritage
    cultural
    celebrate
    Filipino American Association

