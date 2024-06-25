The Filipino-American Association on Naval Station Guantanamo Bay celebrated the 126th independence day with the community by sharing their culture through food and performances.
|Date Taken:
|06.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 15:04
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928722
|VIRIN:
|240608-N-SK336-2460
|Filename:
|DOD_110407069
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Guantanamo Bay Filipino Independence Day 2024, by PO2 Jennifer Newsome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
