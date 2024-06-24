Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inaugural Collegiate Debate

    SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2024

    Video by National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency 

    National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

    The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency hosted college students from several local universities April 18 for a debate tournament and career expo at NGA Washington. Twenty-seven students and six faculty members from George Mason, Georgetown, Howard, James Madison and Johns Hopkins universities visited NGA for a debate tournament and knowledge-sharing about NGA careers and mission.

