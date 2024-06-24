The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency hosted college students from several local universities April 18 for a debate tournament and career expo at NGA Washington. Twenty-seven students and six faculty members from George Mason, Georgetown, Howard, James Madison and Johns Hopkins universities visited NGA for a debate tournament and knowledge-sharing about NGA careers and mission.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 11:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|928699
|VIRIN:
|240418-D-KR246-8835
|Filename:
|DOD_110406126
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Collegiate Debate, by National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
