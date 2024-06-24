Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 2 after sailing vessel runs aground near Charleston jetties

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescues two men after their 38-foot sailing vessel ran aground near the south jetties in Charleston, South Carolina, June 24, 2024. After arriving on the scene and assessing the situation, the aircrew safely hoisted and transported the two men to Charleston Executive Airport-JZI with no medical concerns reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Savannah)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 11:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928698
    VIRIN: 240625-G-G0107-1198
    Filename: DOD_110406099
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    USCG
    Rescue
    Charleston
    Coast Guard
    Air Station Savannah
    Air Savannah

