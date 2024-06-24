Coast Guard rescues 2 after sailing vessel runs aground near Charleston jetties

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah helicopter crew rescues two men after their 38-foot sailing vessel ran aground near the south jetties in Charleston, South Carolina, June 24, 2024. After arriving on the scene and assessing the situation, the aircrew safely hoisted and transported the two men to Charleston Executive Airport-JZI with no medical concerns reported. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Savannah)