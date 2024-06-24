DOD Warrior Games, WC Rugby Finals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This film captures the thrilling final WC Rugby games at the DOD Warrior Games, held on June 24, 2024, at the State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida. Featuring intense matchups between Army vs. Navy and Airforce vs. SOCOM, this film offers a front-row seat to the fierce competition and camaraderie among the teams.



Key Contributors:



Game Footage: CPT Reyes Velez, David

Medaling Footage: SGT Ahmed, Ryan