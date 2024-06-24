Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Warrior Games, WC Rugby Finals

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Video by Capt. David Reyes 

    DoD Warrior Games

    This film captures the thrilling final WC Rugby games at the DOD Warrior Games, held on June 24, 2024, at the State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida. Featuring intense matchups between Army vs. Navy and Airforce vs. SOCOM, this film offers a front-row seat to the fierce competition and camaraderie among the teams.

    Key Contributors:

    Game Footage: CPT Reyes Velez, David
    Medaling Footage: SGT Ahmed, Ryan

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 10:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 928696
    VIRIN: 240624-A-QY819-4709
    Filename: DOD_110405993
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024
    ServiceBranch

