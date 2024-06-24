DOD Warrior Games, WC Rugby Finals

This film captures the thrilling final WC Rugby games at the DOD Warrior Games, held on June 24, 2024, at the State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida. Featuring intense matchups between Army vs. Navy and Airforce vs. SOCOM, this film offers a front-row seat to the fierce competition and camaraderie among the teams.
Key Contributors:
Game Footage: CPT Reyes Velez, David
Medaling Footage: SGT Ahmed, Ryan
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 10:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|928696
|VIRIN:
|240624-A-QY819-4709
|Filename:
|DOD_110405993
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
