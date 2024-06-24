Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4-133 FAR celebrates Estonian Victory Day with NATO partners and locals in Narva

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NARVA, ESTONIA

    06.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. Don Troxell 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, join Estonia and other NATO member forces for a parade and static display in celebration of Estonian Victory Day held in Narva June 23, 2024. The display featured one of 4-133’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems alongside Estonia and NATO partner troops and capabilities to showcase their camaraderie and unity. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 11:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 928691
    VIRIN: 240623-Z-RD685-1002
    Filename: DOD_110405783
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: NARVA, EE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4-133 FAR celebrates Estonian Victory Day with NATO partners and locals in Narva, by SGT Don Troxell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    First Team
    XVIII ABN Corps
    VCorps
    Live the Legend
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT