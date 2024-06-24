4-133 FAR celebrates Estonian Victory Day with NATO partners and locals in Narva

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 133rd Field Artillery Regiment, Texas Army National Guard, in support of 1st Cavalry Division, join Estonia and other NATO member forces for a parade and static display in celebration of Estonian Victory Day held in Narva June 23, 2024. The display featured one of 4-133’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems alongside Estonia and NATO partner troops and capabilities to showcase their camaraderie and unity. The 1st Cavalry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Don Troxell)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 11:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|928691
|VIRIN:
|240623-Z-RD685-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110405783
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|NARVA, EE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
